Kevin Kuhn
Hattiesburg - Kevin Kuhn, 60, of Hattiesburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kuhn will be entombed in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Chalmette, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kuhn was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He graduated from the University of Louisiana Lafayette, in 1986, where he was in the Theta XI fraternity. He was the Bookstore Manager at Jones County Junior College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Elise Kuhn and one brother, Kenneth Kuhn.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kuhn of Hattiesburg; two sons, Korey Kuhn and Kishan Patel, both of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Asha Byars (Todd) of Belzoni, MS; three grandchildren, Maya, Victoria, and Conner; one sister, Kathy Nagle (Fred) of Fairfax, VA; and one brother, Keith Kuhn of Monroe, LA.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020