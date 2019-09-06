|
|
Mrs. Kristan "Kristy" Cox Vincent
Moselle - Kristy (Kristan) Cox Vincent, of Moselle, MS was welcomed into the hands of God as of August 31, 2019 due to fatal illness. Born on January 10, 1973 in Mobile, AL, she grew up alongside her loving parents Jim (James) W. and Barbara Johnston Cox in Pascagoula, MS.
Kristy attended Pascagoula High School, Gulf Coast Community College, and the University of Southern Mississippi. As a loving mother, her spirit lives on through her two children Abigail and Dylan Vincent as well as her husband, Stacy. She will be deeply missed by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She will always have a special memory and place in our hearts as a loving, generous, eccentric, soul and is always deeply loved.
Kristan's arrangements are incomplete. However, arrangements are being organized by Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 6, 2019