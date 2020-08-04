Lance W. SanderfordHattiesburg - Lance W. Sanderford, 50, of Hattiesburg, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley. There will be a private family only service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 which will be available to livestream on Moore Funeral Service's Facebook page. There will be a public graveside service immediately following the service in Bryant Cemetery in Seminary.Mr. Sanderford was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served in the United States Marine Corps during Desert Storm, where he received the Expeditionary Medal. He was the owner and operator of Magnolia Graphics and he loved paragliding.He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Joy Sanderford.He is survived by his wife, Carla Gwen Sanderford of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Bailey M. Sanderford and Grace N. Sanderford, both of Hattiesburg; one brother, Freeman Murray Sanderford, II. (Jamie) of Denver, CO; one sister, Nicole Sanderford Sullivan (Tony) of Seminary; one half-sister, Wren Manners (David) of Birmingham, AL; four nephews, Christian Sanderford, Alexander Sanderford, Nicholas Sanderford, and Walker Sullivan; and one niece, Shaye Sullivan.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital.