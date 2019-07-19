Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Lanelle Purvis
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beaumont United Methodist Church
Beaumont., MS
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Beaumont United Methodist Church
Beaumont, MS
Burial
Following Services
Beaumont Cemetery
Lanelle Purvis


1925 - 2019
Lanelle Purvis Obituary
Mrs. Lanelle Purvis

Liberty - Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Beaumont United Methodist Church in Beaumont for Mrs. Lanelle Catherine Purvis, age 93, of Liberty, MS. Mrs. Purvis passed away to her heavenly home July 17, 2019. Bro. Sammy Napier will officiate with burial to follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Keeton, Steve Nelson, Joseph Capuano, Paul Capuano, Terrell Boler, and Patrick Boler.

Mrs. Purvis was preceded in death by her husband, Rupert Purvis; parents, Clymer and Sudie Dunkley; sister, Irma Hegwood. She is survived by her son, Lane (Patsy) Boler of Liberty, MS; daughter, Kathy (Nick) Capuano of Gulfport, MS; foster daughter, Cathy (Ray) Sullivan of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Alana (Steve) Nelson, Nancy (Kevin) Keeton, Joseph (Megan) Capuano, Terrell Boler, Paul (Alyssa) Capuano, Patrick Boler; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Purvis was an avid Bowler for several years. She also enjoyed her flowers, bird watching, quilting and many other crafts. She worked at Beaumont Plywood Mill for several years and also served as Secretary for the Perry County Board of Supervisors. Mrs. Purvis was a lifetime member of Beaumont United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and worked with vacation bible school many years.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Beaumont United Methodist Church in Beaumont.

Jones and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 19, 2019
