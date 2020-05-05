Services
Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC - Moss Point
4900 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2538
Lanita Straughn-Snow

Lanita Straughn-Snow Obituary
Lanita Straughn-Snow

Mrs. Lanita Straughn-Snow 42 of Hattiesburg, MS was born May 9, 1977 in Pascagoula, MS. She passed to eternal life on Wednesday, April 30, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS surrounded by family.

Viewing will be held from 11:00am - 1:00pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 500 Williams Street, Hattiesburg, MS

Celebration Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday, May 9, 2020 on the property of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 5425 Grierson Street, Moss Point, MS. Viewing will be held from 11:30am - 12:30pm inside the sanctuary. Interment will be in First Baptist Cemetery, Escatawpa, MS

All Arrangements Entrusted to Unity Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS

www.UNITYFH.net
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 5 to May 6, 2020
