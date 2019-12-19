|
|
Larry C. Peterson
Petal, MS - Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Larry C. Petersen, 79, of Petal, MS.
He died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Interment will be in Tallowah Cemetery.
Mr. Petersen retired after 30 years from Forrest General Hospital as a Mechanical Engineer and was a professional photographer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Petersen of Petal, MS; one son, Frank Chadwick Petersen of Arizona; one daughter, Melissa Lyon (Alan) of Petal, MS; five grandchildren, Todd Petersen (Kelly), Taylor Trigg, Tatum Trigg, Dakotah Petersen, and Hunter Petersen and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019