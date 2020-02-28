Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Farlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Farlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Farlow Obituary
Larry Farlow

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 02, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Larry Farlow, 72, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Farlow retired from Pat Harrison Waterway District and was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Mississippi College, where he was on the Baseball team.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Irene Havard Farlow; three sons, Jeffrey, Jason, and Sean Judd Farlow; one brother, Tommy Farlow.

He is survived by his best friend, Margery Wise of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Dr. Wilson Wise (Emily) of Lexington, KY and Daniel Wise, Jr. of Poplarville, MS; one daughter, Juliana Wise Kyzar of Jackson, TN; two sisters, Sandra Farlow (Bobby) of Brandon, MS and Mary Nell Smith (Larry) of Maryville, TN; eight grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -