|
|
Larry Farlow
Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 02, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Larry Farlow, 72, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Farlow retired from Pat Harrison Waterway District and was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Mississippi College, where he was on the Baseball team.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Irene Havard Farlow; three sons, Jeffrey, Jason, and Sean Judd Farlow; one brother, Tommy Farlow.
He is survived by his best friend, Margery Wise of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Dr. Wilson Wise (Emily) of Lexington, KY and Daniel Wise, Jr. of Poplarville, MS; one daughter, Juliana Wise Kyzar of Jackson, TN; two sisters, Sandra Farlow (Bobby) of Brandon, MS and Mary Nell Smith (Larry) of Maryville, TN; eight grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020