Larry "LL" Lazell Breland



Brooklyn - Larry Lazell Breland, 77, of Brooklyn, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1943. He lived his entire life in the Janice Community where he spent countless hours in the woods of Perry County hunting and fishing. He had many adventures hunting Elk and Mule Deer in the mountains of Colorado. Mr. Breland was on the original construction crew of Delta Pine Plywood Company where he worked for 20 years. He retired in 1979 to start his own business, Breland General Contractors, where he worked until the time of his illness.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus Burnell and Erette Breland; one daughter, Montressia Owens and one granddaughter, Whittney Fairley. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lynda Bond Breland; two daughters, Lori Fairley and Sabrina Morse; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; two sisters, Fern Fillingane and Ruby Shows.



Visitation will be from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. on Sunday, November 1,2020, at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Clear Creek Methodist Cemetery in Janice.









