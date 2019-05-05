|
|
Larry Lynn Walley
Purvis - Larry Lynn Walley, 79, of Purvis passed away peacefully at the MS State Veterans Home in Jackson on May 3, 2019, where he had been a resident for the past four years. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. with services immediately following at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Miller Cemetery.
Mr. Walley loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Purvis. In his youth he played basketball, was the catcher in baseball for Purvis High School (PHS), and was the captain for the football team his senior year. He made All-DeSoto conference and was Mr. PHS. He enjoyed woodworking, making wooden pocket knives and other items, which he delighted giving to his family and friends.
He joined Company A, 106th Engineer Battalion (Combat), 31st Infantry "Dixie" Division in 1955 and rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was mobilized with the unit in 1962.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Rheba Miller Walley; and his sister, Wanda McFarland.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sara Louise Hunt Walley, who he married on April 20, 1958, they celebrated 61 years together this past month; his two wonderful children, Shelia Walley (Robert) Craft of Florence, MS, and Larry Dwayne (Donna) Walley of Madison, MS; three grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Craft, Justin (fiancé Ali) Craft, and Zachary Walley; one great grandson, Lathan Thomas Craft; and his brother, Mickey (Frances) Walley of Pascagoula, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the in memory of Larry Walley.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019