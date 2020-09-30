1/1
Larry Myers
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Myers

Hattiesburg - Larry Myers, 73, of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 26, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born April 12, 1947, in Illinois.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Mulford and Geneva Myers; sister, VonKyle Hersey. He is survived by his wife, Barbara P. Myers; five children: Charles Myers(April), Anthony "Tony" Myers(Katie), Larry Myers Jr., Christopher Myers, and Ronald Keith Santee; 13 grandchildren: Shannia Dozier, Shanice Myers, Zaria Myers, Payton Myers, Jordyn Myers, Gabrielle Myers, Madison Myers, Kaylin Ely, Tate Myers, Trace Myers, Zavian Myers, Cameron Myers, and Levi Myers ; four Siblings: Brenda Stallworth, Joann Aultman, Darlene Mallett(Dennis), Yvonne Boochie(Donnis).

Visitation will be held at Forrest Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6-8pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved