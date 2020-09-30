Larry MyersHattiesburg - Larry Myers, 73, of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 26, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born April 12, 1947, in Illinois.Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Mulford and Geneva Myers; sister, VonKyle Hersey. He is survived by his wife, Barbara P. Myers; five children: Charles Myers(April), Anthony "Tony" Myers(Katie), Larry Myers Jr., Christopher Myers, and Ronald Keith Santee; 13 grandchildren: Shannia Dozier, Shanice Myers, Zaria Myers, Payton Myers, Jordyn Myers, Gabrielle Myers, Madison Myers, Kaylin Ely, Tate Myers, Trace Myers, Zavian Myers, Cameron Myers, and Levi Myers ; four Siblings: Brenda Stallworth, Joann Aultman, Darlene Mallett(Dennis), Yvonne Boochie(Donnis).Visitation will be held at Forrest Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6-8pm.