Laura Jo EdwardsHattiesburg, MS - Private Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Leeville Baptist Church Cemetery for Mrs. Laura Jo Edwards, 90, of Hattiesburg, MS.She died Friday, November 20, 2020.Mrs. Edwards was a retired teacher with the Hattiesburg School System and was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Edwards.She is survived by one son, Tommy Edwards (Nancy) of Petal, MS; one daughter, Bethany Lee (Mike) of Hattiesburg, MS; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.