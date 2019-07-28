|
|
Laura Pearl Flynt (Nee Miley)
Hattiesburg - On May 31, 2019, Laura Pearl Flynt passed from this earth and joined her beloved husband, parents and eight siblings for a celebration in Heaven with God.
Laura Pearl Miley was born on July 26, 1924 in Smith County Mississippi to Asa and Levie Mae Miley.
The Miley family later moved to Eatonville, Mississippi, where Laura Pearl grew to adulthood and received her formal education. After graduation from high school, Laura married Ellis Sutton Flynt and moved to San Antonio, Texas where Ellis served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. While living in San Antonio Laura was employed by Western Union and a local hotel. Following World War II, the Flynts moved back to Mississippi where Ellis resumed his career in the field of education and Laura embarked on a career in the fields of business office management and cost accounting. She was the quintessential wife, mother, and homemaker. Her energetic and cheerful disposition made her a favorite of all who knew her. She credits her happy and fulfilling life to loving the Lord and following his path.
Laura Pearl Flynt is survived by her daughter, Terri Flynt-Langkos (Dennis) of St. Johns, Michigan; her son, Ellis Sutton Flynt, Jr. (Debbie) of Nashville, TN and grandchildren Dennis Christopher Langkos (Vanessa); Mark Ellis Langkos (Trisha); Alex Sutton Flynt (Erin); Ross Miley Flynt (Marla) and Anna Carrie Flynt-Webb (Mitchell) and many nieces and nephews. Great grandchildren include Madison, Samantha, and Olivia Langkos; Leota Laura Flynt and Eli Sutton Flynt.
There will be a memorial service for Laura Pearl Flynt on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. All are invited to a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.
Any remembrances can be made to the in the name of Laura Pearl Flynt.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 28, 2019