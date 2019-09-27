Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Chapel
Purvis, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Chapel
Purvis, MS
Lauren Rene Clark

Lauren Rene Clark Obituary
Lauren Rene Clark

Purvis, MS - A celebration of life for Lauren "LuLu" Rene Clark will be held at 1pm on September 28, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Chapel in Purvis, MS. LuLu won her battle with cancer & epidermolysis bullosa (EB) at her home, surrounded by love, on September 3rd. She is now rejoicing pain free in the loving arms of Jesus, her Papaw Jack (Richard Dilmore Sr.) & Granny Margaret (Evans Clark).

LuLu was that girl you dream about - gorgeous, loving, caring, passionate, sassy, mean, patient, smart-mouthed, witty, weird, funny, talented, giving, bad ass, shy, compassionate, loyal, emotional, giggly, sarcastic & absolutely amazing. She was THAT girl, a strong warrior soul wrapped in butterfly wings.

LuLu's love & memory lives on in the hearts of her parents, advocates & earthly protectors, Melissa & Tony (Clark). She will forever be missed by her sweet sisters, Mallory, Meaghan & Emily as well as her niece Kynlee & nephew Cash. LuLu's grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends were all blessed & inspired with their lives forever changed for the better because they had the privilege of sharing the past 22 years with Papaw's little darlin'.

Please join us in celebrating her beautiful spirit. Share with us your personal memories so that your memories can become our memories on September 28th from 11-1pm. The memorial service will begin at 1pm. We are eternally grateful to all who loved our sweet little butterfly.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 27, 2019
