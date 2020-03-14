|
|
Rev. Lavelle Woodrick
Tupelo - The Rev. Lavelle Woodrick, a retired United Methodist pastor, died March 9, 2020 at the Laney House on the campus of Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. He was 89.
Visitation was scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on March 10 at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. Visitation was also held noon to 2 p.m. on March 12 at First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia with funeral services following immediately after. The Revs. John Moore and Chris Young officiated. Holland Funeral Directors and McLain-Hays Funeral Home of Philadelphia handled arrangements.
A graduate of Millsaps College and Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Rev. Woodrick began his ministry in 1954 at Lovely Lane Methodist Church in Natchez. From there he served at Jackson Capitol Street UMC, the Sturgis Charge, Tupelo St. Luke UMC for six years, Greenwood St. John UMC, Oxford-University UMC, and two appointments to First United Methodist Church of New Albany. He served as superintendent of the Starkville District for six years.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Benjamin Woodrick and Marie Woodrick; a sister, Mary Alice Cumberland, as well as an infant sister, Beulah Woodrick.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patricia; daughter Debbie Hall (David) of Verona; son Woody Woodrick (Melanie) of Madison; daughter Becky Malley (Ivey) of Hattiesburg; brothers Rayford Woodrick (Rose Ann) and Norman Woodrick, both of Ridgeland; grandsons Ben Woodrick (Jordan) of Elkridge, MD, and Banks Woodrick (Lauren) of Atlanta, and great-granddaughter Roma Banks Woodrick of Elkridge. He also leaves a large extended family.
Memorials may be made to Candler School of Theology, Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement, 1531 Dickey Drive, Atlanta, GA 30322 or can be made online at www.candler.emory.edu/give.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020