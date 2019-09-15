|
Lawrence "Larry" Carter, Jr.
Hattiesburg - Lawrence "Larry" Carter, Jr., 66, passed away on September 7, 2019 at his residence in Hattiesburg. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Larry was an electrician how loved fishing, golf, and watching football. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Carter and his parents, Doris and L. H. " Pete" Carter, Sr.
He is survived by a daughter, Alycia Carter and a son, Robert "Bobby" Carter, Sr., both of North Platte, NE; two sisters, Kristi (Ken) Carter Williamson of Hattiesburg, Aline Carter of Hattiesburg; a granddaughter, Cayliayna Heiser and grandson, Robert Carter, Jr., both of North Platte, NE; and numerous cousins.
Visitation for Larry will be at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 15, 2019