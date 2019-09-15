Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Carter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Carter Jr. Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Carter, Jr.

Hattiesburg - Lawrence "Larry" Carter, Jr., 66, passed away on September 7, 2019 at his residence in Hattiesburg. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Larry was an electrician how loved fishing, golf, and watching football. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Carter and his parents, Doris and L. H. " Pete" Carter, Sr.

He is survived by a daughter, Alycia Carter and a son, Robert "Bobby" Carter, Sr., both of North Platte, NE; two sisters, Kristi (Ken) Carter Williamson of Hattiesburg, Aline Carter of Hattiesburg; a granddaughter, Cayliayna Heiser and grandson, Robert Carter, Jr., both of North Platte, NE; and numerous cousins.

Visitation for Larry will be at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now