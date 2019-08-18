|
|
Leighton McSwain
Plaquemines Parish, LA - An informal gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 on Friday, August 23rd, at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home for Mr. Leighton Alby McSwain, 75, of Plaquemines Parish, LA, who died August 14th, 2019.
Mr. McSwain is preceded in death by his parents, Zollie Malcomb and Gladys Oswalt McSwain.
He is survived by one son, Richard McSwain of Petal, MS,; one daughter, Wendy Gay of Petal, MS,; two sisters, Glenda Goodwin of Laurel, MS, and Shelia Harrington of Petal, MS,; six grandchildren, Tyler, Shyanne, and Savannah McSwain, Gatlin and Franki Hubbard, and Josie Gay, as well as one great-granddaughter, Kymber Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The National Capital Area Chapter:
8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400
McLean, VA 22102
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019