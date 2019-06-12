Services
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Hattiesburg,, MS
Lennis Ruth Collier Delk Obituary
Lennis Ruth Collier Delk

Baton Rouge - Lennis Ruth Collier Delk, a native of Jones County, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA died Sunday, June 9, 2019.

She is survived by daughters-in-law, Patricia Cooper Delk and Shelia McDaniel Delk; grandchildren, Penny Lane Delk and Jim Delk; great grandson Brennan Wayne Delk (Kaylie); and great great grandson Bodhi Wayne Delk. Mrs. Delk was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ray Delk; sons Ronald Wayne Delk and Jimmy Ray Delk; and grandson Gary Wayne Delk.

She was the owner and operator of the Baton Rouge Sitter Service for 45 years and also Goodwood Towing and Mobile.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. The Funeral Service will begin at 1PM. Interment will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Hattiesburg, MS on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1PM.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 12, 2019
