Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Leonard Carroll Bryant


1931 - 2019
Leonard Carroll Bryant Obituary
Leonard Carroll Bryant

Hattiesburg - Leonard Carroll Bryant, 87, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension with entombment in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Leonard was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. He received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Texas and worked independently as an Oil and Gas Geologist until his retirement. He was an excellent golfer and was a great lover of animals and rescued many. He was especially fond of basset hounds. He had been very active with Hub City Humane Society and the Dubard School for Language Disorders. Leonard served his Country by enlisting in the Navy and served during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ealy Bryant and his parents, Jesse and Mary Bryant.

Leonard is survived by his daughter, Dr. Beverly Bryant, her husband Stuart Snyder, and grandsons Matthew Sterling Snyder and Phillip Jeffrey Snyder of Purvis. He is also survived by his nephew, Carl Praesel and wife Gloria of Corpus Christi, TX. Special thanks go to his long time caregiver Dora Saucedo and her family.

Visitation for Leonard will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

At the request of the family, memorials may be directed to Hub City Humane Society or the Dubard School for Language Disorders.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019
