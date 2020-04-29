|
Lester Haddox
Columbia - Lester Haddox, 91, of Columbia, MS passed away due to complications of a head injury at Forrest General Hospital on the afternoon of April 26, 2020, in the loving company of his wife. He was born February 5, 1929, in Marion County, MS. He was the first of three children born to Virgil and Lena Haddox. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi receiving his BS in Business and Accounting in 1950.
Mr. Haddox was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, MS for over sixtyfive years. His business accomplishments included former co-owner of Dean Griner Butane Gas Company and owner/operator of WFFF AM/FM radio station (1965-1992). Mr. Haddox was also an active supporter of the University of Southern Mississippi. He was President of the USM Alumni Association (1975-1976) and President of the USM Foundation (1984-1985). He was the first person to endow a scholarship at USM and was inducted into the USM Alumni Hall of Fame in 1987.
Mr. Haddox loved flying his own plane, traveling in his RV, working in his yard, fishing, and driving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around his property in his "chuck wagon."
Mr. Haddox leaves behind his best friend and wife of 70 years, Janice Lee Haddox; daughters Lynn Culliver (James), Marla Ellingburg (David), Laura Manning (Bernie); sons Lester Haddox Jr. (Nancy), Keven Haddox (Anne); seven grandchildren, Amber Louviere, Dustin Ellingburg, Amy Haddox, Josh Ellingburg, Amanda Harp, Haley Haddox, and Riane Crosby; nine greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, G.W. Haddox; and his sister, Edith Duncan.
Because of current Covid concerns, the family will hold a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday, May 1 with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to honor him in memory may donate to Columbia First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ellingburg, David Ellingburg, James Culliver, Bernie Manning, John Louviere, and Charlton Haddox. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Ellingburg, Taylor Crosby, Greg Harp, Maurice Ingram, Trey Carley, Wayne Ward, Pat Sanford, Bobby Armstrong, Randy Dyess, and Ken Knopp.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020