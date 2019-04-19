|
|
Lester "L.C." Ingram, Jr.
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday at Oral Baptist Church for Lester "L.C." Ingram, Jr., 80, of Sumrall, MS.
He died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House.
Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Ingram was employed with Honda Sports Center for over 50 years. He was a master mechanic, an avid sportsman and a person who could repair anything and was known as Stonehead, Pawpaw to all children, and friend to all. He was a lifetime member of Bassmasters, a dedicated Nascar fan and member of Oral Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Lott Ingram; parents, L.C., Sr. and Iva Lee Ingram; two brothers, Charlie and Denley Ingram.
He is survived by one daughter, Vivian Conerly (Keith) of Sumrall; two sisters, Sylvia Ishee of Rawls Springs and Joyce Irby of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Bobby Ingram of Petal; one granddaughter Angela Barfield and her husband, Elvyn Ray Barfield.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Friday at Oral Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019