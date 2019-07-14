|
Lethron Travis Moore
Petal - Lethron Travis Moore, 69, of Petal passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 10:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Moore was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked at AT&T for 38 years before retiring in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Jewel Moore; and his brother, Ernest Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Moore of Petal, his son, Christopher Lee Moore of Petal, his daughter, Ashley (Eddie) Holifield of Raleigh, MS; his two granddaughters, Tori Holifield and Mary Alexis Moore; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Betty Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 14, 2019