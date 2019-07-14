Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Resources
More Obituaries for Lethron Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lethron Travis Moore


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lethron Travis Moore Obituary
Lethron Travis Moore

Petal - Lethron Travis Moore, 69, of Petal passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 10:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Moore was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked at AT&T for 38 years before retiring in 2009.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Jewel Moore; and his brother, Ernest Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Moore of Petal, his son, Christopher Lee Moore of Petal, his daughter, Ashley (Eddie) Holifield of Raleigh, MS; his two granddaughters, Tori Holifield and Mary Alexis Moore; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Betty Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now