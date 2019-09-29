|
Lew Haywood Howington
Springfield, MO - Lew Haywood Howington, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother, passed on June 8th 2018. He was 86 yr.s.
Lews' late Wife Ava Merle, with his late Mother Eunice Carmen and Jesus Christ helped Lew pass from this material world to the Higher Ground where we will meet again.
Lew was born in Bonhomme, Mississippi to Ben and Eunice Howington. He was raised in Petal and the Hattiesburg area.
He met his wife Ava Merle Bridges at Petal High and they were married for 58 wonderful yr.s.
They were blessed with 2 children and 2 grandchildren who they adored.
Lew served 4 yr.s in the Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany during the Korean war, going to Japan and Guam.
Lew had a successful and exciting career in the Petroleum Industry. With his family they moved from Louisiana to England, with his retirement being in Texas and Missouri.
As an International Salesman he traveled worldwide and had many fascinating experiences and stories to share.
Lew loved music. His Mother Eunice inspired his love for music when he was a boy, teaching him piano and gospel songs. He was a natural talent, loving to play the piano, and sharing his music.
Another of his gifts was his wit and humor. Lew loved hearing people laugh. He's made the world a happier place and is greatly Loved and truly missed.
Lew is survived by his 2 children, daughter Loretta Jane Mitzenmacher and son Michael L.Howington. 2 grandkids, Nathan and Cole Howington, and Brother Don Howington.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 29, 2019