Lillian "Lil" Thomae
Lillian "Lil" Thomae

Lillian "Lil" Thomae passed away on September 30, 2020 at age 86. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Hattiesburg, MS, on Monday, October 5 at 10:00 with a graveside service the following day, Tuesday, October 6, in Natchez City Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Lil, a woman of deep Christian faith, was a lover of family, music, and art. She led many choirs, including the One Way Singers & JP&L in Jonesville, Louisiana, and was a great influence on many young people. She also led children's choirs, volunteered in children's programs, played the organ and piano at church, sang weekly at the nursing home, and spent several years in ministry in Mexico.

She is survived by her children David (Jan) Thomae, Donna Thomae, & Laura (Steve) Young; grandchildren Jordan (Nicole) Thomae, Daniel (Kendra) Thomae, Mark (Francis) Parq, Stephanie (Brandon) Dodson, Mary Kathryn (Jesse) Lunceford-Levesque, & Audrey Young; great-grandchildren Sami Thomae & Lukas Parq and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jabus Rawls & Oneida Applewhite Rawls, seven siblings, her husband of 62 years, Dick Thomae, and her daughter, Diane Thomae.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to: (1) Training4Changes.org/support (Daniel & Kendra Thomae's ministry) or (2) Mexico Missions (Covenant Pres. Church - c/o Stephen Jernigan, 1707 S. Colorado St, Greenville, MS 38703)




Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
