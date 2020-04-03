|
Lillian Walker
Petal, MS - Lillian Walker, a long time resident of Petal, MS, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Mrs. Walker was born in Pontotoc County to Robert and Sarah Ellen Flaherty on May 21, 1920. She was the last of nine children.
Mrs. Walker worked many years for Murray Envelope retiring in 1982, then was the office manager for Electrolux for 10 years. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, F. M. Walker; three sons, Robert, Toy, and Scotty; one daughter, Candy, and one grandson, Hunter Hall.
She is survived by one son, Randy Walker (Sue Ann) of Pass Christian, MS; one daughter, Tissy Talley (Ron) of Eclectic, AL; twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please give to help someone in need during this time of crisis.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020