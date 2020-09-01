Lillie Ruth MooneyHattiesburg - Lillie Ruth Mooney, 98, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Rawls Springs Cemetery.Mrs. Mooney was a homemaker and a member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, M.J. Mooney and one grandson, B.J. Mooney.She is survived by three children, James Charles Mooney (Bonnie) of Mandeville, LA.; Deborah Ruth Ray (Charlie) of Pensacola, FL, and Byron Neil Mooney of Petal; seven grandchildren, Kate Clavier, Jessie Mayeux, Josh Ray, Crystal Durham, Tiffany Griffin, Allison Mooney, and Chris Mooney; 10 great grandchildren, Carter Clavier, Cameron Clavier, Julian Mayeux, Holland Mayeux, Aubrey Ray, Destiny Slade, Craig Carpenter, Alexis Durham, Adlee Durham, and Sydney Durham.