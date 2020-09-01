1/
Lillie Ruth Mooney
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Ruth Mooney

Hattiesburg - Lillie Ruth Mooney, 98, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Rawls Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Mooney was a homemaker and a member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M.J. Mooney and one grandson, B.J. Mooney.

She is survived by three children, James Charles Mooney (Bonnie) of Mandeville, LA.; Deborah Ruth Ray (Charlie) of Pensacola, FL, and Byron Neil Mooney of Petal; seven grandchildren, Kate Clavier, Jessie Mayeux, Josh Ray, Crystal Durham, Tiffany Griffin, Allison Mooney, and Chris Mooney; 10 great grandchildren, Carter Clavier, Cameron Clavier, Julian Mayeux, Holland Mayeux, Aubrey Ray, Destiny Slade, Craig Carpenter, Alexis Durham, Adlee Durham, and Sydney Durham.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved