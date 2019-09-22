|
|
Linda Gay Rodgers Dunn
Hattiesburg - Linda Gay Rodgers Dunn, 64, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Central Christian Church of Hattiesburg with interment at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Monte Vista Baptist Church Cemetery of Eupora.
Linda was a homemaker and a member of the Central Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Jo Rodgers.
She is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Paul Dunn, Jr. and Ross Flanery Dunn, both of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Charles Rodgers of Gulfport, Kim (Pam) Rodgers of Hattiesburg; and one sister, Rita Rodgers of Hattiesburg.
Visitation for Linda will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Central Christian Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 22, 2019