Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkway Heights United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkway Heights United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Stepko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jo Stepko


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Jo Stepko Obituary
Linda Jo Stepko

Hattiesburg - Linda Jo Stepko, 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. She was born August 17, 1943, in St. Louis, MO. She received her Bachelor`s in Education and worked as a teacher in Hattiesburg Public Schools.

Linda was a member of Parkway Heights UMC and also a member of United Singles that meets at her church, she held offices in both local and state groups for the United Methodist Women. She volunteered much of her time at several different local missions.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, George Stepko, Jr.; her parents, Lindsey and Julia Price. She is survived by her son, David Stepko; grandson; Kelton Stepko; one brother , Sam Price of Barlow, KY; one sister, Ruth Leigh Powell of La Center, KY.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Edward`s Street Fellowship located at 1919 Edwards Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401, or Fieldhouse for Homeless located at 5712 US Hwy 49 Hattiesburg, MS, 39401.

Visitation will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. There will be a private graveside service scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now