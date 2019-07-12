|
Linda Mozingo
Petal - Linda Keyes Mozingo, 61, of Petal passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home. Services will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mozingo was a member of Ideal Primitive Baptist Church. She was a senior on the All-State Runnelstown Basketball team in 1976. She was fiercely independent and devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Clomae Keyes; her son, Little Mitchell; her sister, Patti Keyes; and a brother, Johnny Keyes, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Mozingo of Petal; her son, Brad Mozingo of Petal; two brothers, Jimmie Keyes of Runnelstown, and Kenneth Keyes of Runnelstown; two uncles, W. L. Busha of Petal, and Delman Busha of Petal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 12, 2019