Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery
1957 - 2019
Linda Mozingo Obituary
Linda Mozingo

Petal - Linda Keyes Mozingo, 61, of Petal passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home. Services will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Mozingo was a member of Ideal Primitive Baptist Church. She was a senior on the All-State Runnelstown Basketball team in 1976. She was fiercely independent and devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Clomae Keyes; her son, Little Mitchell; her sister, Patti Keyes; and a brother, Johnny Keyes, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Mozingo of Petal; her son, Brad Mozingo of Petal; two brothers, Jimmie Keyes of Runnelstown, and Kenneth Keyes of Runnelstown; two uncles, W. L. Busha of Petal, and Delman Busha of Petal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 12, 2019
