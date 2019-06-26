|
Linda Walker
Wiggins - Linda Walker Dedeaux, 68 of the Carnes community, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinton Dedeaux; her parents, James Edward Walker and Faye Steele Walker of Carnes and a brother, Pat Walker, also of Carnes.
She is survived by one brother, Mike Walker (Elaine),three sons, Sean Keith (Thelma) of Hattiesburg, MS, Tony Keith (Shante) of Petal, MS and Adam Keith; one daughter, Bessie Barnes (Jim) of Perkinston, MS; and her grandchildren, Brannan, Dalton, Alison, Bria, Dylan, Landon, Quint, Avery and Lukas.
Visitation will be at 11:00 AM followed by service times at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Carnes on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Interment will be in Bounds cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is handling these arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019