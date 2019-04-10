|
|
Lindsay Owen "Lin" Jackson
Hattiesburg, MS - Lindsay Owen Jackson (Lin) of Hattiesburg, age 80, died peacefully on April 8th. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Jerald Jackson; loving mother of Jerald "Jerry" Jackson, Jr., (Gayla) of Daphne, AL; Lindsay "Missy" Ryan (Tom) of Marblehead, MA; and Leslie Conwell (John) of Riva, MD. She was blessed with seven grandchildren.
Born on 1938 Lin was the daughter of the late Nat and Evelyn Owen of Gulfport, Mississippi. She was a 1956 graduate of Gulfport High School. After attending the University of Southern Mississippi, Lin moved to Jackson where she worked for the University Medical Center and met her husband of over 58 years. For ten years, she and Jerald lived throughout the country as members of the Air Force family, including Texas, Alaska, and Colorado. After leaving the Air Force, they moved their family to Hattiesburg.
Lin lived in Hattiesburg for over 45 years. In addition to raising her three children, Lin was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Hestian Society, South Mississippi Medical Alliance, Mended Hearts, and Meals on Wheels. Aside from her volunteer work, she was highly skilled in flower arranging and many forms of needlework. Lin enjoyed, and excelled at, cooking and baking. Each holiday season, her and friends eagerly awaited her famous eggnog pound cake and chocolate fudge.
Lin was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Golden Eagles football team, the Atlanta Braves, and her grandchildren in their tennis and soccer matches. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her family—especially her grandchildren—in Diamondhead, MS. Lin's kindness, generosity, and love for others will be missed by all.
Lin was predeceased in death by her parents; her sister, Gayle Owen Frank; and her brother, David McIntosh Owen, M.D..
The visitation will be on Friday, April 12th from 10 - 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg, MS. The Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 10, 2019