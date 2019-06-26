Services
Hattiesburg - Lois Doleac Grayson, 96, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by burial in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg and prior to the service at the church from 12:30 until service time.

Mrs. Grayson was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School, where she played tennis and ran track. She was the very first Miss Hattiesburg in 1939. She was a lifetime Phi Kappa Mother, one of the founders of Hattiesburg Home Builders Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Hattiesburg Country Club since the 1950's. She loved attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events including baseball, soccer, tennis, dance recitals, and other family functions and rarely missed any.

She was preceded in death by her father, John N. Quigley, Sr.; her mother, Anna Ipser Quigley; her first husband, Malcom Chauvet Doleac; her second husband, John Henry Grayson; one sister, Rita Quigley Thompson; and two brothers, John N. Quigley, Jr. and Millard A. Quigley.

She is survived by five sons, Ronnie (Ellen) Doleac, Donnie (Lisa) Doleac, Larry (Renae) Doleac, Barry Doleac, and Perry (Jenny) Doleac; 15 grandchildren, Chad (Jade) Doleac, Mark (Leigh Anne) Doleac, Catherine Doleac (Dr. John L.) Cross, Jennifer Doleac Fairchild, David Louis Doleac, Adam Doleac, Alex (Hannah) Doleac, Miles C. (Lindsay) Doleac, Regan Doleac, Alicia Doleac (Michael) Robbins, Barry Craig Doleac, Jr., James Brock (Grace) Doleac, Whitney Doleac Arntz, Scott Doleac, and Josh Doleac; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019
