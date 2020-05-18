|
Lois Juanita French Clinton Brewer
Hattiesburg, MS - Lois Juanita French Clinton Brewer, 92, passed away at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, MS on May 17, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Although she was known as Lois Brewer at work and to friends she met in later years, she was always still lovingly known as Juanita (Clinton) by her family.
Lois Juanita was born in Union, MS as the 9th of 10 children of her father Charles Edward (Charlie) French and the 4th of 5 children of her mother Irvie Welsh French Harmon. Several years after her father's death, she moved with her family to Hattiesburg at the age of 13 and spent most of her life there, although with her (then) husband Leonard Ray Clinton in the Army, they also lived in Washington D.C., on the island of Guam, in Elizabethtown KY and in Little Rock AR before settling down in Hattiesburg. In her retirement years, she lived in New Augusta, MS until moving back to Hattiesburg to spend her last six years at Bedford Care Center.
She is survived by her three children, Becky (Jerry) Clinton Newman of Spring Branch, TX, Butch (Karen) Clinton of Hattiesburg and Van Allen (Jo Ann) Clinton of Hattiesburg. She is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, all nine of her brothers and sisters and one grandson.
Lois Juanita was a full-time mom until her youngest child started school, but from that time on she always worked full-time, and when she finally retired in her 70's, she immediately began volunteering as a Foster Granny for the Foster Grandparent Program, first being dedicated to a severely handicapped child at Ellisville State School for years and then working with Special Ed pre-kindergarten classes at Thames Elementary in Hattiesburg.
She will be lovingly remembered for her sense of humor and happy laughter, her friendly nature and her love of children and animals. A small family service will be held at a later date in Union, MS, where her ashes will be buried beside her father.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 18 to May 20, 2020