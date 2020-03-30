|
Lois L. Danzey
Richmond, Texas - Mrs. Lois L. Danzey, 89, of Richmond, Texas formerly of Wiggins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 23, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, B. G. Guiles and her second husband, Earl Danzey; her parents, Monroe and Coley Phillips; her son, Ben Guiles; her sisters, Edna Walters, Ester Purvis, Estelle Rutland and Neva Williamson; her brothers, Ozell Phillips, J.B. Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Hazel Rowe Phillips and Hermon Phillips: two grandsons, Lucas Guiles, and Randy Necaise; one great-grandson Dustyn Hatten and one great-granddaughter Natalie Hightower.
She is survived by her two children, Don Guiles, and his wife Tina of Church Hill, TN and Charlotte Hightower and her husband Larry of Richmond, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Phillips of Laurel and Rudolph Phillips of Theodore, AL, and her sisters, Lucille Bush of Gulfport and Lola Landrum of Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020