Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Danzey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois L. Danzey


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois L. Danzey Obituary
Lois L. Danzey

Richmond, Texas - Mrs. Lois L. Danzey, 89, of Richmond, Texas formerly of Wiggins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 23, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, B. G. Guiles and her second husband, Earl Danzey; her parents, Monroe and Coley Phillips; her son, Ben Guiles; her sisters, Edna Walters, Ester Purvis, Estelle Rutland and Neva Williamson; her brothers, Ozell Phillips, J.B. Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Hazel Rowe Phillips and Hermon Phillips: two grandsons, Lucas Guiles, and Randy Necaise; one great-grandson Dustyn Hatten and one great-granddaughter Natalie Hightower.

She is survived by her two children, Don Guiles, and his wife Tina of Church Hill, TN and Charlotte Hightower and her husband Larry of Richmond, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Phillips of Laurel and Rudolph Phillips of Theodore, AL, and her sisters, Lucille Bush of Gulfport and Lola Landrum of Columbia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -