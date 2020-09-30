Lola HartfieldPurvis, MS - Services will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church for Mrs. Lola Hartfield, 97, of Purvis, MS.She died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.Interment will be in Fillingame Cemetery.Mrs. Hartfield was a lifetime resident of Lamar County, a lifetime member and the oldest member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her church, her family, and was a devoted Christian.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Lonnie Hartfield; her parents, Andy and Lula Winningham; one grandson, Dewayne Howard; a great-grandson, Cody Bell, and one great-great-grandson, Mavrick Poe.She is survived by one son, Gary Hartfield (Linda Ann) of Purvis, MS; two daughters, Gloria Elaine Bullock (John Dale) of Columbia, MS and Linda Carol Howard (Tex) of Gautier, MS; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM Friday at Tabernacle Baptist Church.