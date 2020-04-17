|
|
Lorene Bennett Aultman
Sumrall, MS - Graveside services were held at 3:30 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lamar County for Mrs.Lorene Bennett Aultman, 99, of Sumrall, MS.
She died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House.
Rev. Johnny Martin will officiate.
Mrs. Aultman was a member of Oral Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved cooking large meals for her family and friends. She loved traveling and going to Southern Gospel sings which were a joy to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Mary Olie Broom Bennett; her first husband, Ben B. "Brack" Aultman and second husband, Paul B. Aultman; one son, Charles Allen "Sonny" Aultman; four grandchildren, Danell Hanberry, Tommy McAlpin, Benjamin "B.J." Deen, and Michelle Williams-Harley; one great-grandchild, Melah Deen; eight brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by four daughters, Doris Hanberry, Sue Lott (Billy), Mary Ellen Deen (Dan) all of Hattiesburg, MS, and Nell Henderson (Frank) of Sumrall, MS; ten grandchildren, Dwayne Hanberry, Vicki Sumlin, Darren Hanberry, Rachea Cawthon, John Aultman, Kristi Williamson, Kerri Lofton, Matt Henderson, Candice Sylvest, and Josh Deen; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard Bennett of Foxworth, MS and Rena Bennett of Jackson, MS; one sister Oma Gore of Sumrall, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
