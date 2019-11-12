|
Lorese Daughdrill
Petal - Lorese Clark Daughdrill, 86, of Petal passed away on November 10, 2019 at Magnolia Gardens Adult Facility. Services will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Taylorsville, MS. at 10 A.M. followed by burial in Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Daughdrill was a member of Green's Creek Baptist Church. She taught piano from her home for students of all ages. She was a school teacher in the Mississippi Public Schools system for 10 years, before becoming a substitute teacher for the Petal School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.P. and Eunice Clark; two sisters, Cordia Stringer and Trudie Mae Parker; and one brother, Leon Clark.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Clayton F. Daughdrill of Petal; her two sons, Jerry C. (Trisha) Daughdrill of Petal and Larry S. (Faye) Daughdrill of Richton; her daughter, Melody Lorese (J.J.) Osborne of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Loftin of Calhoun, MS, and Florence Musgrove of Calhoun, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019