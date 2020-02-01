Services
White Funeral Home
315 Highway 11 South
Poplarville, MS 39470
(601) 795-4982
Loretta Tynes Loftin

Loretta Tynes Loftin

Dixie Community - Loretta Tynes Loftin on January 30, 2020. Most loved wife of the late Rev. Warren Tynes, Sr. and the late Wilson Loftin. Cherished mother of Warren (Rose), Jr., James, John, and the late Yvonne. Retired telephone operator with Bell South and a member of Dixie Baptist Church, Hattiesburg. Services held at White Funeral Home (315 Hwy 11 S, Poplarville) on Monday, February 3rd at 11am. Visiting one hour prior. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982. white funeralhomepoplar ville.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
