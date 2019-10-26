|
|
Lottie Jean Fillingame Pace
Hattiesburg - Lottie Jean Fillingame Pace, 85, of Hattiesburg, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Autumn Ridge Baptist Church followed by burial in Oloh Cemetery.
Mrs. Pace was a member of Autumn Ridge Baptist Church. She was a teacher for 35 years before retiring from Moss Point School District in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Tyna Lott Fillingame.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. A.J. Pace of Hattiesburg; four children, Roxane Pace (Ronnie Swindell) of Savannah, GA, Galen Pace (Lane) of Oloh, MS, Dr. S. Kelton Pace (Wendy) of Oxford, MS, and Jill Harvey of Pensacola, FL; eleven grandchildren, Jenna Collins (Darin), Jessica Furby, Garrett Harvey (Abby), Kyle Pace (Mary), Ashton Pace (Chase), Courtney Krug (Tim), Kaleb Pace, Drake Pace, Pace Harvey, Klayton Pace, and Sydney Pace; seven great grandchildren, Makenah, Asher, Ricky, Landon, Brennon, Jonah, and Waverly; one brother, Glenneth Fillingame; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019