Louise AlexanderSeminary - Louise Alexander, 74, of Seminary, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Sanford Missionary Baptist Church with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Bullock Cemetery.Mrs. Alexander was a member of Sanford Missionary Baptist Church. She was a bus driver for the Covington County School District for 44 years before retiring in 2018. She loved to cook.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Paula Taormina and one brother, Hershel Taormina.She is survived by her husband, Gale Thomas Alexander of Seminary; two daughters, Angela (David) Pyron of Seminary and Felicia (Glenn) Robinson of Ellisville; two granddaughters, Courtney (Brett) Herrington of Seminary and Cambry Butler of Ellisville; one great grandchild on the way; one sister, Bernadine Hurt of Seminary; two brothers, Alfred (Teresa) Taormina and Lowery (Lesia) Taormina, both of Seminary; one sister-in-law, Betty Taormina of Seminary; and numerous nieces and nephews.