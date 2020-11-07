1/1
Louise Massey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Massey

Purvis - Louise Massey, 79, of Purvis, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Coaltown Cemetery.

Ms. Massey was of the Baptist faith. She was a graduate from Purvis High School and the University of Alabama School of Nursing. She loved her family, friends and caring for her patients. She was a big Alabama football fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Furman and Mary Ethel Massey.

She is survived by one sister, Dianne Massey of Purvis, MS; two brothers, Don Massey of Carrier, MS and Dale Massey (Pam) of Garner N.C.; three nephews, Don Massey, II and Doug Massey, both of Carrier, MS and Michael Massey (Lauren) of Raleigh, N.C.; two nieces, Jennifer Jamison (John) of Raleigh, N.C. and Shannon Kimosh (Pete) of Durham, N.C.; and three great nieces, Reya Jamison, Ella Jamison and Allie Massey.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Asbury Hospice House Staff, Forrest General Hospice and Home Health.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved