Louise MasseyPurvis - Louise Massey, 79, of Purvis, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Coaltown Cemetery.Ms. Massey was of the Baptist faith. She was a graduate from Purvis High School and the University of Alabama School of Nursing. She loved her family, friends and caring for her patients. She was a big Alabama football fan.She was preceded in death by her parents, James Furman and Mary Ethel Massey.She is survived by one sister, Dianne Massey of Purvis, MS; two brothers, Don Massey of Carrier, MS and Dale Massey (Pam) of Garner N.C.; three nephews, Don Massey, II and Doug Massey, both of Carrier, MS and Michael Massey (Lauren) of Raleigh, N.C.; two nieces, Jennifer Jamison (John) of Raleigh, N.C. and Shannon Kimosh (Pete) of Durham, N.C.; and three great nieces, Reya Jamison, Ella Jamison and Allie Massey.The family would like to give a special thanks to the Asbury Hospice House Staff, Forrest General Hospice and Home Health.