Lowery Alred Faler



Lowery Alred Faler passed away July 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He cherished seeing his family and friends during his last weeks.



Lowery married Patricia Ann Magee in 1956 and soon after served in the U.S. Army. He attended Louisiana State University and went on to receive his DMD from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry with highest honors. He later completed his residency at UAB School of Dentistry, specializing in Periodontics. Lowery moved his family to Hattiesburg in 1975, and successfully practiced Periodontics for 28 years.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, two sons, Lance (Dana) of Chattanooga, TN, Ragan of Peach Tree City, GA, and one daughter, Tracy (Chad) of Hattiesburg, MS, and five grandchildren who will dearly miss their "Gunga".



Lowery touched countless lives and was loved and respected by many. He was known not only as a Lowery, but also as Daddy, Dr. Faler, Gunga, Granddaddy, and Uncle Lowery. Each of these titles he held dear.



As a skilled artisan, he created beautiful knives, and furniture over the years in his "shop". He was a farmer, hunter, fisherman and a cook (peanut brittle generously given to family and friends at Christmas), and a mentor. He had many talents, but first and foremost, he was a Christian; always chose the way of Christ's teaching.



Lowery is missed and will be honored with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Williamsburg Baptist Church in Collins, MS.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forrest General's Hospice Department and Asbury Hospice House.









