Loyd James Odom, Jr.Hattiesburg, MS - Loyd James Odom Jr., 68, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away on June 11, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi with his loving daughter, Rebekah, by his side.James was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to his parents Esther (Ruth) Odom and Loyd James Odom Sr. on November 17, 1951. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School, and went on to be a Mississippi Highway Patrol dispatcher from 1973 to 1978. He then became a Hattiesburg police officer from 1978 to 1998. He later went on to work for MDOC, and retired from Purvis Police Department. After many years of service, he retired and spent the rest of his years enjoying time with his grandchildren, who were his world.He loved hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, eating good food, and conversing with family and friends; but most of all, he loved his family. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends. Until we see him again, we will "just go from there" as James would always say.James was preceded in death by his mother and father Mr. and Mrs. Loyd James Odom Sr., and his brother Terry Joe Odom.James is survived by his children James Allen Odom, Rebekah Odom, and Jason Loyd Odom; one brother, Willie McDuffie (Diane); his grandchildren Taylor Odom, Austin Everett, Ava Odom, Isabella Mayben, Jason Hunter Odom, Liam Lee, and Geneva Odom as well as Deborah Odom, and his dear friend, Sheila Polk.Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM.