Lt. Col. H. Pope Huff, Sr.
Hattiesburg - Lt. Col. H. Pope Huff, Sr., USMC (ret.), 101, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. Lt. Col. Huff was born on January 25, 2018 to Benjamin Eugene and Jessie (Pridgen) Huff in Jones County, MS, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane (Ford) Huff, his parents (Benjamin and Jessie), four sisters (Jewel, Reba, Rae, and Augusta) and two brothers (Roy and Max). Lt. Col. Huff is survived by his son H. Pope Huff, Jr. (Lisa) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Huff graduated from Forest County Agricultural High School, then from The University of Southern Mississippi, known then as Mississippi Southern College, with a BS in Mathematics in 1941. Following graduation, Pope Sr. enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and became a pilot. He flew DC3 and DC 4 airplanes in WWII and the Korean War. Lt. Colonel Huff was also the personal pilot of two Commandants of the Marine Corps before retiring.
In 1944, then Captain Huff married Miss Jane Ford of Searcy, AR, and in 1959, they had 1 son, Pope Jr. After retiring in 1964, the family left Washington, DC and settled in Hattiesburg. In the late 1960's - mid-1970's, Lt. Col. Huff ran a program for the Dept. of Labor called S.T.A.R., Strategic Training and Relocation, matching thousands of unemployed Mississippians with employers across the state. Pope Sr. was very active in the community after moving back to Hattiesburg, helping organize the Magnolia Classic Golf Tournament for many years at the Hattiesburg Country Club. Lt. Col. Huff adored his family, loved the Marine Corps, Golf and remained a lifelong fan and supporter of The University of Southern Mississippi, following all sports avidly and being a member of the Alumni Association, M-Club, and Eagle Club.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Visiting Angels and Asbury Hospice House for their care for Lt. Col. Huff in his last days.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, 205 Bay Street, Hattiesburg, MS, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am in the chapel there on February 16.
Lt. Col. Huff will be laid to rest at Roseland Park Cemetery, 1202 W 7th Street, Hattiesburg, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The ALS Association, National Headquarters, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005, or through their website at www.alsa.org.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 13, 2019