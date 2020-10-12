Mr. Luther E. DonaldMoselle - Luther E. Donald, age 74, of Moselle, MS entered Heaven's Gates on October 10, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Thompson and Rev. Daniel Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Hunter Owens, Tim Smith, Curtis Mallette, Taylor Mallette, Josh Todd, and Levi Couty serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Arden Weeks, Billy Ryals, Fenton Koehler, and Carl "Chief" Kwasny.Luther served his country in the United States Navy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was a faithful, dedicated and active member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and loved to show his love for the Lord through singing. He was President of Moselle's Neighbor Hood Watch Association.He married the love of his life, Sharon Donald, March 27, 2009. Their home was opened to any and all for coffee and conversation.His love for his God, country, community, family and friends was evident throughout his life. He will be forever remembered for his infectious smile and comical personality and his love for music. We will miss you, but we will meet you by the river on that beautiful shore someday.He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Catron Donald; his son, Luther Donald Jr; his grandsons, Christopher Smith and Kail White; his parents, Jimmy and Thelma Donald, and his brother, Sherman Donald.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Donald; his children, Shelly (Todd) Ingram, Tonya Mazurek, Shannon (Andrea) Caffey, Ladonna (Glen) Mallette, Mike (Amy) Carlisle, and Kimberly (Andy) Kirk; his grandchildren, Tim Smith, Chase Breslaw, Noah Breslaw, Sophia Mazurek, Hunter (Laykin) Owens, Tori Wilks, Alexis Vance, Isaac Mallette, Taylor Mallette, Curtis (Abi) Mallette, Reese (Nichole) Carlisle, Will Carlisle, Zane Adams, and Allora (Chris) White, and his great grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Kaden White, and Ariyah White. He also leaves behind his siblings, James (Katie) Donald, Betty (Rick) Couty, Beverly (Bill) Robinson, and Sarah Donald Ward along with a host of nieces, nephews, and an untold number of friends.Visitation for Mr. Donald will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.