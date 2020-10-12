1/1
Luther E. Donald
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Luther E. Donald

Moselle - Luther E. Donald, age 74, of Moselle, MS entered Heaven's Gates on October 10, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Thompson and Rev. Daniel Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Hunter Owens, Tim Smith, Curtis Mallette, Taylor Mallette, Josh Todd, and Levi Couty serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Arden Weeks, Billy Ryals, Fenton Koehler, and Carl "Chief" Kwasny.

Luther served his country in the United States Navy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was a faithful, dedicated and active member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and loved to show his love for the Lord through singing. He was President of Moselle's Neighbor Hood Watch Association.

He married the love of his life, Sharon Donald, March 27, 2009. Their home was opened to any and all for coffee and conversation.

His love for his God, country, community, family and friends was evident throughout his life. He will be forever remembered for his infectious smile and comical personality and his love for music. We will miss you, but we will meet you by the river on that beautiful shore someday.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Catron Donald; his son, Luther Donald Jr; his grandsons, Christopher Smith and Kail White; his parents, Jimmy and Thelma Donald, and his brother, Sherman Donald.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Donald; his children, Shelly (Todd) Ingram, Tonya Mazurek, Shannon (Andrea) Caffey, Ladonna (Glen) Mallette, Mike (Amy) Carlisle, and Kimberly (Andy) Kirk; his grandchildren, Tim Smith, Chase Breslaw, Noah Breslaw, Sophia Mazurek, Hunter (Laykin) Owens, Tori Wilks, Alexis Vance, Isaac Mallette, Taylor Mallette, Curtis (Abi) Mallette, Reese (Nichole) Carlisle, Will Carlisle, Zane Adams, and Allora (Chris) White, and his great grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Kaden White, and Ariyah White. He also leaves behind his siblings, James (Katie) Donald, Betty (Rick) Couty, Beverly (Bill) Robinson, and Sarah Donald Ward along with a host of nieces, nephews, and an untold number of friends.

Visitation for Mr. Donald will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Hattiesburg
6842 U. S. Highway 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
601-268-2241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home - Hattiesburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved