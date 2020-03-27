|
|
Luther Noel Freeman
Petal - Luther Noel Freeman, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Petal, MS on March 18, 2020. He was born August 1, 1928 in Petal, MS to Dottie and Willis Dawson Freeman. He graduated from Petal High School in 1947. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1948 and served until March 1953. He retired from Shell Oil in 1992 where he worked as an Electrician and Instrumentation technician.
Luther is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Freeman of Petal, MS; his children, Lisa Freeman of Petal, MS; Tommy (Lisa J.) Freeman of Petal, MS; Shannon (Glenn) Smith of Gulfport, MS; His grandchildren, Lindsey Freeman of Ocean Springs; Zach Freeman of Hattiesburg; Shelbie Freeman of Hattiesburg; his step grandchildren, Alyssa Smith of Abilene, TX; Erin Smith of Oakgrove; Andrew Smith of Oakgrove; his sister-in-law, Ina Freeman of Ocean Springs and a number of nieces and nephews.
Luther chose to donate his body as an anatomical gift to UMMC. A memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020