1/1
Lynn B. Turner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn B. Turner

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM, July 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church for Mrs. Lynn B. Turner, 74, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Private Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Turner was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. John M. Turner of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, William Turner and David Turner both of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters, Jean Green of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Deanna Barry of Jupiter, FL; one brother, Gordon Boswell of Huntsville, AL; two grandchildren, Liam Turner and Alice Turner; two step-grandchildren, Ian Fuchs and Laurie Claire Fuchs.

Memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association or to the Donor's choice,.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved