Lynn B. TurnerHattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM, July 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church for Mrs. Lynn B. Turner, 74, of Hattiesburg, MS.She died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.Private Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.Mrs. Turner was a member of First Presbyterian Church.She is survived by her husband, Dr. John M. Turner of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, William Turner and David Turner both of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters, Jean Green of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Deanna Barry of Jupiter, FL; one brother, Gordon Boswell of Huntsville, AL; two grandchildren, Liam Turner and Alice Turner; two step-grandchildren, Ian Fuchs and Laurie Claire Fuchs.Memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association or to the Donor's choice,.