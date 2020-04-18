Services
Hattiesburg - Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Lackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Anne Lackey


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Anne Lackey Obituary
Mabel Anne Lackey

Hattiesburg - Mabel Anne Lackey, 86, of Hattiesburg passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Windham House.

Mrs. Lackey was a member of the Methodist faith. She was proud to call herself a "Housewife". She started Ballroom dancing in 2006 and had a great love for it. She was an animal lover and especially loved her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Lackey; two sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her son, Eugene (Debbie) Lackey of O'Fallon, MO; her daughter, Anita (Milton, Jr.) Junker of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren, Stephanie Lackey of Overland, MO, Alissa Lackey of Ridgeland, MS, Milton "Trey" (Christina) Junker III of Gonzalez, LA, and Raechal Junker of Lafayette, LA; one great-grandson, Milton "Drew" Junker IV; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Hammons; and three sisters.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family will have a limited visitation on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home and a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery.

If friends would like to express their sympathy through something other than flowers, you can make a donation to the Humane Society.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -