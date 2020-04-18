|
|
Mabel Anne Lackey
Hattiesburg - Mabel Anne Lackey, 86, of Hattiesburg passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Windham House.
Mrs. Lackey was a member of the Methodist faith. She was proud to call herself a "Housewife". She started Ballroom dancing in 2006 and had a great love for it. She was an animal lover and especially loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Lackey; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her son, Eugene (Debbie) Lackey of O'Fallon, MO; her daughter, Anita (Milton, Jr.) Junker of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren, Stephanie Lackey of Overland, MO, Alissa Lackey of Ridgeland, MS, Milton "Trey" (Christina) Junker III of Gonzalez, LA, and Raechal Junker of Lafayette, LA; one great-grandson, Milton "Drew" Junker IV; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Hammons; and three sisters.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family will have a limited visitation on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home and a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery.
If friends would like to express their sympathy through something other than flowers, you can make a donation to the Humane Society.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020