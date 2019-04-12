|
Madie Ray Rogers Gipson
Poplarville - Madie Ray Rogers Gipson, fondly called "Mother," passed peacefully on Sunday, April 7th, 2019, fulfilling her goal in reaching 100 years of life. Oldest daughter of the late Ellie & Sylvester Rogers, she was preceded in death by siblings, LaRue Rogers, Buster Rogers, Howard Rogers, Hardy Rogers, Margaret "Sis" Alexander, Betty Rester, & Ann Bounds. Widow to Elmer O. Amacker, Sr.,1940, and Alvin Henry Gipson, 2004. She was preceded by 2 sons, Alvin R. Gipson, Sr., & Army Major Elmer O. Amacker, Jr., & grandson, Army Corporal Michael "Andy" Amacker. Born December 16, 1918, in Queen City, Texas, Madie Ray learned the importance of hard work & family values. After relocating to Poplarville, MS, she became the matriarch of a large blended family and a progressive woman of her generation. She balanced raising children, while simultaneously running 4 successful businesses: the first Taxi service of Poplarville, Magnolia Court Hotel, Southern Lumber Company, & Gipson Building Supply. She maintained a successful professional life while keeping family the center of hers. She felt tremendous joy in being grandmother to many. Some of Madie Ray's personal accomplishments: being a member of an all girls' professional basketball team during WW II, and the first female to hold title of Col. under Mississippi's Governor, Ross Barnett. Madie Ray leaves behind a legacy as large as her family. Her strength, work ethic, determination, discipline (sometimes shown with a switch), loyalty, and love have been passed down to many. These virtues will live on for generations to follow. She is survived by children: Barbara Highstreet, Sandra Peters, Scott Gipson, Bryan L. Gipson, Sr., Steven N. Gipson, Sr., her grandchildren: Billy Pace, Jennifer Martin, Tracy Gill, Shelly Winstead, Alvin R. Gipson, Jr., Wendi Lipford, April Reaves, Alan Peters, Kim Stone, Dawn Peters, Beth Cooling, Lynn Amacker, Leaa Harry, David Amacker, John Gipson, Brandy Anderson, Brynn Strahan, Bryan L. Gipson, Jr., Charles Gipson, Whittney McMillan, Danacey Vasquez, Jace Gipson, Steven N. Gipson, Jr., and Sidney Gipson, her 46 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at White's Funeral Home 315 Highway 11 South Poplarville, MS. 39470, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Funeral services at White's Funeral Home Monday, April 15, 2019, at 12:00pm, officiated by Dane Bounds. Interment followed at Poplarville City Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 12, 2019