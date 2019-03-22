|
Malcolm Duwayne Ezelle
Hattiesburg, MS - The family of Malcolm Duwayne Ezelle will celebrate his life on Saturday, March 23, at an 11:00 visitation and a 1:00 service at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi with Father Tommy Conway officiating. Duwayne passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Duwayne was born on September 22, 1932, near Decatur, Mississippi. He spent his childhood running through the hills and dirt roads of Newton County. He went to school in a six-room schoolhouse with seven other classmates, where he liked to brag that he graduated in the top 10 percent.
He served in the United States NAVY from 1952 - 1956 during which he was deployed to the Korean War. After the service, he studied history and psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi and became the first in his family to graduate with a bachelor's degree.
In 1959, he began working at the Boy Scouts of America where he saw the most beautiful red-haired women he had ever seen. He married Jane Hobby on August 7, 1959, and spent a wonderful life making memories with their four children, 12, and four great-grandchildren.
Duwayne was an artist, and with Jane, they opened the doors to an interior decorating business they ran together for over 30 years. They built their own home which made headlines due to its unique features with his own hand-carved Roman soldiers on the front. He loved carving statues for friends and family.
Duwayne was an adventurer and loved traveling on his Harley Davidson with Jane and friends. For one of these trips, the friends converted an old school bus and headed out on a 30-day adventure to Anchorage, Alaska. In the summer of 1976, Duwayne and friends began a father/son canoe trip down Red Creek which continues today. The men in the family look forward every June to this gathering.
Duwayne was a passionate lifelong learner and emerged himself in books and self-study. He was always engaged in conversations about astronomy and anthropology. His sense of humor was legendary, and if anyone needed a good story, you could count on him.
Duwayne was generous and would give his time to his colleagues at the Elks Lodge where he served as Exhaled Ruler and King Elk XII. Jane also involved him in the preparations for many carnival balls.
Most of all, Duwayne was a family man who relished spending time with his family from the back bay of Biloxi to the mountains of Colorado. You would often hear him say while around his family, "I have lived a good life".
Duwayne is survived by his four children, Sabrina Ivy (Gary), Melissa Elias (David), Andrew Ezelle (Tammy), and Vicki Thomas (Todd). He is also survived by grandchildren Tyler Ivy, Chandler Ivy Monton (Mark), Chase Ezelle (Brittyn), Kyle Elias, Hayley Ivy, Brooke Elias, Hunter Ezelle, Ryan Elias, Brent Thomas, Braden Thomas, and Brynley Thomas along with great grandchildren Finnley Monton, Brooklyn Cannon, Huck Monton, and Piper Monton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 22, 2019