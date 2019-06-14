|
|
Manning Rooks
Purvis - Manning D. Rooks, 90, passed away on May 30, 2019, at his home in Purvis. He was born June 5, 1928, in Cheriton, Virginia, one of eight children of Oliver Perry Rooks and Alice Rayfield Rooks. He grew up along the Chesapeake Bay; and throughout his life, he enjoyed the waters of this great harbor.
As a U.S. Army infantryman and intelligence specialist, he saw considerable combat while serving during the Korean conflict and was wounded in action while there. After his discharge from service, he engaged in several occupations with notable success. As the national manager of the internal beauty salons for W. T. Grant Company, he was honored by that institution as the Businessman of the Year. Because his duties required significant travel, he obtained a private pilot's license and received national press coverage when the landing gear on his single-engine plane failed to engage on one side, and he successfully landed the plane with the assistance of a driver who raced alongside the plane with the wing on the damaged side coming to rest on the top of the vehicle.
Following his military service, he was a homebuilder in Virginia. After moving to Hattiesburg, he was manager of a prosthetics business prior to retiring in 2013. He particularly enjoyed this last business because he took great pleasure in assisting injured people obtain properly fitted prosthetics and observing their increased independence and enjoyment of life.
He was married to Barbara Bullock, and they had one daughter, Barbara Rooks Austin, He later married Linda Rogers in 1973; and in 1978, they moved to Hattiesburg and later to Purvis.
He was a skilled golfer. He enjoyed constructing model airplanes, competing in computer solitaire where he was a highly rated player, and purchasing and restoring used cars. He and Linda loved to travel and to spend time with their many relatives and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Roger Rooks of Purvis, MS; his brothers Thomas Rooks (Barbara), Ross Rooks (Joanne), and Rolley Rooks, and by his sister Kathleen Gallup (Buddy), all of Norfolk, VA; his grandsons, David Austin of New York, NY, and Patrick Austin (Laura), of Maryland; his granddaughter, Allison Austin, of Reston, VA; and his great granddaughter, Grace Marie Austin of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Rooks Austin; his parents, Oliver and Alice Rooks; his brothers, Oliver Rooks, James Rooks, and Frankie Rooks; and his grandson William Austin.
Services will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with visitation to begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation in memory of Manning Rooks be sent to Purvis United Methodist Church, 206 Mitchell Avenue, Purvis, MS 39475.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 14, 2019